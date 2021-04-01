City leaders outraged over police union social media post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Louisville city leaders said they were “disgusted” after seeing a social media post by the River City Fraternal Order of Police.
The post in question was deleted Wednesday afternoon, but not before being criticized the city’s new Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Civilian Review Board.
The Facebook post shared an article from the Daily Mail about a man in New York who shot and killed a NYPD officer in 1981. That man is now reportedly serving on an advisory panel to help reform police in the state of New York.
The River City FOP wrote: “Louisville Metro Council isn’t far behind with their recent confirmations of Mayor Fischer’s nominations. Is this what Louisville needs and wants?”
The post comes less than a week after Metro Council voted to add all 11 nominees to the Civilian Review Board.
Two of the nominees, Stachelle Bussey and Antonio Taylor, had been under fire for social media posts.
Bussey, a community activist, wrote in a post about racial injustice and community involvement: “If our belief is to abolish the police system (I hate the police), or not involve the law in these matters, what is our alternative?”
Bussey told the Metro Council Committee “The overall post is about what are we going to do? That is our conversation. What are we going to do?” she continued. “I have been a part of the protests. This is the next step to get in these places.”
Antonio Taylor, a JCPS Bus driver, posted on Facebook: “LMPD you are evil the devil.”
When questioned by council members in mid-March, Taylor said “Some of the things I’ve posted in the past, do I feel ashamed by them? Of course I do... I have evolved. I’m still evolving. I’m a work in progress. I’m not perfect. I’m ever-changing.”
Some council members argued the comments were anti-police and affect their ability on the Civilian Review Board.
During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer defended his decision to recommend them for the LMPD Civilian Review Board, saying he intentionally nominated people who were active in Louisville social justice protests because he wanted to ensure the members on the board included different viewpoints of the city’s people.
“Those voices have to be on the civilian review board,” Fischer said. “We must welcome people to the review board who are going to challenging questions based on their own lived experience,” he said.
Metro Council President David James said Louisville is one of the last big cities to establish a civilian review board.
“Change isn’t always easy,” James said, “but it’s good.”
He also said the post from the FOP was “divisive at best.”
“The people assigned to the civilian review board that the council voted on, don’t all sing from the same hymnal and they all have different points of view based on their life experiences,” James said. “Those voices need to be heard.”
Councilwoman Jessica Green said she came across the Facebook post on Wednesday morning, and when she read it, there was a pit in the bottom of her stomach.
“I’m proud to be a Louisvillian, but today I’m embarrassed by those comments by the FOP,” Green said. “I’m disgusted by those comments. And the idea that someone can not understand the different between exercising freedom of speech and maybe saying their feelings about law enforcement, and comparing those individuals to cop murders — if you don’t understand that, you’re ridiculous.”
Green called the post divisive and said the words were “intentional.”
“Those comments represent the worst example of community and police relations that I’ve seen in a long time,” she said, “and they represent the best example of why people are so angry, and they continue to protest in the streets and talk about unequal treatment and unfair treatment by police officers.”
River City FOP Press Secretary Dave Mutchler told WAVE 3 News that the post was not comparing the two board nominees to the man in New York.
“There was to be no threatening tone in the post,” Mutchler said. “The post actually was intended to show people actually okay this is where we are in Louisville now with our review panel. Look what they have in New York. Are we headed down that path? Because if we are, we want to make sure we get off that path right away. That’s not something we’d every want in Kentucky where a review panel has someone who murdered a police officer sitting on that panel>
During a press conference on Wednesday, Green called for whoever posted on the FOP’s page to resign.
Mutchler said that the FOP is a private organization with an elected board and the board would discuss those internal matters, but they would not speak about it publicly.
He also told WAVE 3 News he is the one who made the controversial post, but he does not plan to step down.
