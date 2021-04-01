Healthcare worker advocates for more resources as local families face eviction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 8 million American households are behind on their rent, according to a survey published by the Census Bureau. Around 20% of adult renters said they did not pay February rent.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the national eviction moratorium two days before it expired on March 31. The extension will last through June 30.
However, many local families are still facing the crisis of eviction.
Those who have lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic could qualify for assistance through the City of Louisville’s Eviction Prevention Program. Renters can call (502) 308-3344 or visit the website to fill out an application.
Renters in need can also visit StopMyEviction.org to find additional resources in Jefferson County.
Some local advocates have said that’s not enough for the growing issue in Louisville.”It’s really hard to understand what to apply for, what paperwork that you have to have, what programs that you’re eligible for, all of the different timelines associated and the coordination that happens,” Celine Mutuyemariya told WAVE 3 News. “So, people really need to look for it and they need that advocacy help, as well as to be able to navigate the many resources out there.”
Mutuyemariya is the community health coordinator for Shawnee Christian Healthcare Center, a federally qualified healthcare center in Louisville. She works to help people find the resources they need.
Throughout the pandemic, she said there has been a “terrible” need for housing assistance. She argued that a top priority should go to helping renters navigate eviction court.
Because of the pandemic, many court hearings in Jefferson County are still held virtually. However, many renters facing eviction have either missed their court date or have trouble accessing it online because of internet issues.
The county created an online page with additional resources, or calls can be made to (502) 574-1707.
