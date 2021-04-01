Shields plans for ‘intelligence-based policing’ within LMPD, advocates for officer pay raises

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields wants all hands on deck within the department to do away with policies and practices made into habits in recent years.
Shields, the former police chief in Atlanta, took over as the head of LMPD in January.
She explained to WAVE 3 News Wednesday that issues within the police department stems from officers being unable to focus on one path toward combating violence in the city.
”It’s more important to me [that] we have a cadence to our efforts so that way we know what were doing, and we’re successful at what were doing,” Shields said.
The chief said there are a variety of issues Louisville faces, but the biggest is how police deal with violent crime, catch violent crime suspects, and determine what leads up to crimes that end in shootings and homicides.
”[We are] adopting an approach of intelligence-based policing,” Shields explained. “That is where you identify the repeat violent offenders, you go after illegal guns on the street; when you go after the individual, you go after the network of associates, and you get the felons off the streets.”
Shields says a big operative for officers will be Group Violence Intervention (GVI), which involves the community, in determining what are the activities going on, leading to shootings and other violence.
However, LMPD’s issues don’t end at violent crimes; Shields said it’s time the department focuses on being proactive. Since the COVID-19 restrictions are rolling back, the chief said she is set on getting officers out of their patrol cars and into the community.
”I prioritize bike patrol and foot beat,” she said. “I think bike patrol is a terrific way to connect with the community. Technology is great for policing; I love technology, but it’s also allowed us to police from the patrol cars. Lost in there is the fundamental communication.”
In order to carry out all of her plans, Shields said the good officers in the department are going to be pivotal.
”What I need you to do — turn on that body camera. [I] need you to be thoughtful the minute you begin an interaction with someone,” Shields said she tells her officers. “Because what I’m going to look at is the totality of what decisions did you make that could’ve changed the outcome.”
The chief added she and Mayor Greg Fischer have come to an agreement to funnel more money into LMPD for recruitment and retention. She believes it takes quality and effort to get aspiring officers on the line to train and hopefully stay.
”The officers [in Louisville] are the busiest. They handle the most violence,” Shields said. “They have to be the highest paid. There’s no two ways about it. That’s my job to see that through. What I’m saying at the same time to the officers is ‘I have expectations on you and how you conduct yourself.’”
The ultimate end goal: Shields said she wants to lead a force full of professionals who are recognized as part of a flagship police department.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.