Amy Hess: Public Safety Chief stepping down in May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Friday announced that the city’s Chief of Public Safety, Amy Hess, plans to leave her post next month.
Hess joined Metro in February 2020 as Chief of Public Services, overseeing several departments. Last May, after former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad announced his retirement, Fischer asked Hess to take a new role as Chief of Public Safety, overseeing an embattled department just as the Breonna Taylor protests were firing up along city streets.
Prior to joining Metro Government, Hess was the Executive Assistant Director of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch, and was the highest-ranking woman in the FBI. She was heavily involved in the investigation and arrest of Eric Conn, a Kentucky doctor who pleaded guilty to a $500 million Social Security fraud scheme, then fled the country before being captured in Honduras in 2017.
Hess said she joined Metro partly in an effort to be closer to family, and is leaving now to devote even more time to them.
“I’m grateful to have had this opportunity to serve our community and the place I call home,” Hess said. “This past year has given me tremendous insight and a new appreciation for all that local government does, especially during periods of tumultuous change. Now, after 30 years of public service, it is time for me to prioritize my family and find other ways I can contribute.”
Hess is the latest figurehead to move on from local law enforcement. Before Conrad could retire, he was fired hours after the David McAtee shooting on June 1 of last year. Rob Schroeder took over as interim chief, but announced his retirement in September. Yvette Gentry then took over, also as interim LMPD chief before Erika Shields was hired as the permanent police chief in January.
Fischer said Hess will still serve as his representative on the Louisville Metro’s Criminal Justice Commision, a 29-member board responsible for criminal justice and public safety planning, research, and system-wide coordination and collaboration.
“Throughout her tenure with Metro, Amy has proven to be a knowledgeable, skilled and steady hand, and she’s helped guide our public safety team through some tumultuous times,” Fischer said.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.