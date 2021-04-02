Assistant principal found dead in home hours after arrest for sex offenses against student

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An assistant principal at Noble Middle School who was arrested early Friday morning for sex offenses against a student which allegedly took place in the early 1990s has been found dead in his home.
The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that David Eugene Bostian, 59, was found dead Friday at his home on Tipton Court.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told investigators that she had a relationship for about two years with Bostian while she was a student at New Hanover High School.
While Bostian was not accused of having intercourse with the then 16-year-old victim, Brewer said sexual acts allegedly occurred between the two in 1992.
A spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools said Bostian resigned from his position at Noble Middle School Friday morning. He had been with the school system since 1985.
The superintendent of New Hanover County Schools Dr. Charles Foust said that crisis counseling would be provided for students and staff at noble Middle School and issued the following statement:
“I want to offer my deepest condolences to everyone affected by this case,” said Foust. “We will wrap support around the Noble Middle School students and staff members during this difficult time. We also will remain vigilant to protect children and provide safe learning environments in all of our schools.”
Bostian was given a $150,000 unsecured bond following his arrest and later released from jail.
This marks the fourth employee arrested in three years from New Hanover County Schools, the school system is currently facing multiple lawsuits from alleged victims of other staff members.
“Tragically, these stories have become too common in our community. Our hope is that we move even faster to remedy this problem moving forward and address effectively the long history of this problem in our community,” said Jim Lea & Joel Rhine, the firm representing several of the alleged victims.
New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust issued a statement late Friday.
