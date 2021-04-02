Coroner releases identity of woman found in Ohio River in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials are investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River in Owensboro.
Daviess County Dispatch says they sent a call out for a report of a body found in the Ohio River at 7:20 p.m.
Detectives responded and are investigating the death at this time.
Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess says the body was found at 7:45 p.m. behind Fern Terra.
“From what I understand, it’s someone who indicated I believe to a gas station to call in,” stated Officer Boggess. “So I don’t have a lot of details as to how they were in a position to see it, whether they were on the river or something else where they observed it. But like I said, we got that information, I believe, from a convenience store that was given the information second hand.”
Because of the rainy and dark conditions, we are told the body was in a hard-to-reach spot.
Crews on the scene tell us they recovered the body around 10:15 p.m., and an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
The Daviess County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 31-year-old Ashley Mitchell of Oldham County on Thursday.
Officials say the LaGrange Police Department will be handling the investigation into the death of Ms. Mitchell.
We will update this story as we learn more.
