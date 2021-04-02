Goode Morning Weather Blog 4/2

(1) more cold/frosty night before we get to enjoy a warming trend that will ease upward. Perfect timing as it is allowing for one of the better Easter Weekends I can remember.
Next week is when the core of the “warmest” air takes over. Highs well into the 70s expected.
Starting Wednesday and right into that weekend...rain chances show up and could go fairly high as we get closer in time.
This system looks to have a mix of strong thunderstorms to a steady/chilly daytime rain. And those ideas may happen in order it appears. It is the timing of those features that is still wobbling around so I would plan on rain later next week and stay close to the forecast when it comes to the specifics.
Enjoy this weekend!
Happy Easter!
