Hit-and-run suspect found hiding from Kentucky officers in Christmas tree box

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man wanted in connection with a hit and run was arrested after being found in a Christmas tree box.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said it received a complaint at Coal Ridge Trailer Park, which led deputies to find 35-year-old Thurman Sizemore.
Sizemore, who was wanted in connection to the hit and run on Lost Creek Road in Hazard, left the scene, police said.
Police then found Sizemore at a home hiding inside a Christmas tree box.
Deputies also found packaged methamphetamines and about $2,400 in cash.
Sizemore is at the Kentucky River Regional Jail and is charged with trafficking meth, resisting arrest and numerous traffic violations in relation to the hit-and-run case.
