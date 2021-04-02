Inmate escapes from Roederer Correctional Facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Paul Isaacs, an inmate at the Roederer Correctional Facility, has escaped custody.
Few details were immediately available, but a tweet from Oldham County EMA on Friday morning indicated that Isaacs had escaped the facility.
(Story continues below the tweet)
Isaacs is a white man, about 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 152 pounds. He’s 39 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Isaacs was serving time for drug and burglary convictions.
Anyone with information on Isaacs’ whereabouts is urged to call (502) 532-6363.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.