Louisville Boy Scout troop asks for community’s help after trailer stolen out of church parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based Boy Scout Troop 380, from St. Patrick’s Church, is working to replace thousands of dollars’ worth of gear after its trailer was stolen.
Scout Master Brian Weaver told WAVE 3 News the trailer, decorated in scout gear, was parked in the St. Patrick Church parking lot on North Beckley Station Road. He said he believes it was stolen sometime between Saturday and Sunday of last weekend.
Weaver added that the troops worked for months to buy the trailer, which contained their equipment. He said it could take up to $5,000 to replace all the gear, and approximately another $5,000 for a new trailer.
When asking other local troops about the issue, Weaver said they learned other scout trailers were stolen as well. He filed a report with Louisville Metro Police Department for additional help.
“You’re stealing from someone who’s a nonprofit,” Weaver said. “We’re trying to establish and teach these young boys how to become the next leaders of the community. And now when they’re taking something from them, I don’t want it to jade them or give them a bad sense of what people can do. Hopefully they’ll be able to look past that and come out with a positive attitude with it.”
Anyone who finds the trailer or knows where it could be is asked to call LMPD.
