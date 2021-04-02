Louisville mother and daughter feel ‘comfortable’ to get out of the house now with vaccine opportunity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A simple call from the Whitney Young vaccination site gave a Louisville woman the chance to set herself free again.
While WAVE 3 News was at the new site in the Shawnee neighborhood, Angela Moore held on tightly to her mother’s hand as they waited to get vaccinated together. Moore said it had been almost impossible for her to get a vaccine. Now that she has the first shot, she said she feels like she can leave the house again.
“I don’t want to have to hide,” Moore said. “I’ve been hiding in the house ... me, my mother and children since this happened. I want to be able to get back out and be comfortable doing it. It just doesn’t feel comfortable going out. You’re always nervous, afraid or scared.”
Norton Medical Group said the site can vaccinate up to 500 people a day. It’s been working with JCPS and churches to contact families. Officials said they prefer you make an appointment, but will also accept walk-ins.
