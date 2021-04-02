Setup begins at Cardinal Stadium mass vaccination site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Setup began Friday on the mass vaccination site that will operate in the Purple Lot of Cardinal Stadium.
A sea of orange traffic cones now guides the path to greener grass in the fight against COVID-19, as pop-up tents and moveable trailers line the parking lot as well.
UofL Health has had to think about any potential issues that could arise at Cardinal Stadium, like making sure the completely outdoor site is uninterrupted by weather. That’s what the tents are for.
They’ve also had to devise a traffic plan, in case it gets to be too much to handle inside the parking lot and backs into nearby streets like Floyd.
”We know there will be issues, of course, with anything like this,” UofL’s Associate Medical Officer Dr. Hugh Shoff said. “And so with that understanding, it’s more exciting for me to feel like we can get a lot of people vaccinated and a lot of people safe from COVID, or safer from COVID, and really the excitement overcomes a little bit of that pressure.”
With the new site at Cardinal Stadium, LouVax at Broadbent announced plans to cease operations, and go mobile, but Shoff said there won’t be any lapse in ability to get people vaccinated between when one stops and the other starts.
“We still have our Brook and Liberty site, our Medical Center South, at Mary and Elizabeth,” Shoff said. “We still have those opportunities and have appointments there, too.”
The last primary dose will be administered at Broadbent Arena April 9.
Registration is now open for the site at Cardinal Stadium. You can schedule an appointment online. Vaccinations start April 12.
