Single mom with disabled kids struggling, waiting for unemployment help from state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every day, Jessica Eversoll wakes up at 7:58 a.m. and heads straight for the phone to call Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance.
“I’m on the phone every day, eight hours a day, when I wake up in the morning until it eventually hangs up on me,” Eversoll said.
However, despite her efforts, like hundreds of others who have told WAVE 3 News about their trouble getting in touch with OUI, she has had no luck speaking to a representative on the other end of the line.
Eversoll has two disabled children who have to do at-home learning three days a week. She was laid off from the job she had for 12 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has picked up three new jobs to try to make ends meet.
According to Eversoll, her babysitter had a stroke, so she quit her jobs and applied for unemployment, but she said she hasn’t received a dime from unemployment in months.
“Especially with my kids not knowing if the lights are going to be on or off — they’re on breathing machines, and if our lights get shut off and their breathing machines get shut off, that means I would have to give up my kids,” Eversoll said. “I’d have to go and call the state and say, ‘Can you come pick them up because there is no place for us to go.’”
Eversoll’s claim is under investigation for identity, but she told WAVE 3 News she has uploaded all the right documents and does not know what the hold up is.
WAVE 3 News reached out to the unemployment office about this, but staff continues to ignore requests for information.
Meanwhile, Eversoll feels she is stuck in a never-ending cycle.
“How can you be a mother who has supported her kids her whole life and now you can’t do anything for them?” she asked. “It’s come to a point where do we just leave the state of Kentucky because they can’t take care of us?”
