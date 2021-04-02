Teen boy found shot in Shawnee rushed to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Friday afternoon shooting in Shawnee that sent a teenage boy to the hospital is under investigation by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said dispatchers received a call about the shooting just before 2:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North 39th Street. Once there, officers found the victim, who is believed to be in his “mid-teens,” suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to University Hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown, Smiley said.
Smiley said further investigation revealed the shooting likely did not happen at the home where the victim was found on North 39th Street. Officers are still working to determine where he was shot.
The victim’s identity was not revealed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.