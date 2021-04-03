1971 Bullitt Central High School class ring returned to original owner

The ring belonged to someone in the high school’s first graduating class. School staff started to examine the ring, looking for any clue of who it might belong to. They found the initials “CDM” on the inside, barely visible. They opened the 1971 school yearbook to see if the initials matched anyone, and there was only one person it matched to: Curtis Mullins. It turns out, Mullin’s niece works at the high school. She helped the school get in touch with Mullins.