Child shot and killed in Hazelwood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 4-year-old child is the latest victim to gun violence in Louisville.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers were called to the shooting around midnight Saturday in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue.
When they arrived they found a 4-year-old who had been shot. The child was pronounced dead the scene.
The child’s gender was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
