FORECAST: 70s return for Easter

- FROST ADVISORY: Green, Taylor and Adair counties Sunday morning
- EASTER: Dry & warmer
- NEXT WEEK: Continued warm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mostly clear sky can be expected tonight, but thankfully temperatures will be much more seasonable compared to recent nights as we only get down into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out in a few rural locations.
We couldn’t ask for better weather for Easter Sunday! The morning will start out cool in the 40s, but by afternoon egg hunt time we’ll have plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
No frost in the forecast Sunday night! After a warm afternoon, temperatures will gradually drop into the upper 40s overnight under a mostly clear sky.
The warming trend continues as we kick off a new workweek. We’ll have some scattered clouds, but overall another beauty with highs reaching the mid 70s.
Warm temperatures continue into most of next week with several days seeing highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will increase by mid to late week with temperatures falling back into the upper 60s next weekend.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.