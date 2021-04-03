Gov. Beshear: 587 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 8 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update through social media on newly reported COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth.
On Saturday, Beshear confirmed 587 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases in the commonwealth since the pandemic began to 429,106.
Eight additional deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed in Saturday’s report, and 12 new deaths confirmed from the state audit. The total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky is now 6,149.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.0 percent.
In vaccine updates, a total of 1,424,889 people have at least received their first dose of the vaccine.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 368
- Patients currently in ICU : 89
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 50
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.