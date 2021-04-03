Health department talks next steps in reaching community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The mass vaccination site is changing hands from the health department to UofL Health.
As plans are underway to get the state’s largest vaccination site up and running over at Cardinal Stadium, healthcare leaders discussed what will become of the team giving shots at Broadbent.
“The LouVax team is preparing to transition from our large vaccination site at the arena into mobile sites,” Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage said.
Hartlage, Associate Medical Director of Metro Public Health and Wellness, said the health department has already run 12 mobile clinics so far.
The goal of those mobile clinics is to reach people who may not have access to the vaccine.
“They are important groups in terms of equity and other concerns for people who may have access issues,” Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage said.
Hartlage said as Cardinal Stadium will soon take over for the mass vaccination site, vaccinating up to 4,000 people a day.
The health department will transition its resources to reach those who are physically unable to go to a vaccine site.
“So smaller events, but they are very important in terms of getting right there in the community and reaching people where they are and be able to deliver the vaccine to them,” Hartlage said.
Hartlage said the team will be vaccinating more people at health clinics and homeless shelters.
While Louisville doesn’t have as large supply as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as others, the health department will use the 1 shot dose to vaccinate these folks.
“A lot of these people in the targeted group more around a lot, if we can back for them 28 days later, they may not be in there same spot,” Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage said.
More outreach like these will continue upon LouVax’s closure.
The health department is not scheduling any new vaccination appointments after April 9th, but second dose appointments will still be scheduled for those who received their first at Broadbent.
