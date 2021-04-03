Investigators looking for person who set Wyandotte Park playground on fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Fire Department Arson Bureau investigators are trying to determine why the playground at Wyandotte Park went up in flames.
Metro Parks Assistant Director Jason Canuel told WAVE 3 News the playground caught fire early Wednesday morning. Canuel said whoever is responsible likely used an accelerant, like gasoline, to burn the panels, decking and mulch and melt the spiral plastic slide.
“It looks like arson,” Canuel said. “Someone intentionally set the playground on fire, burnt the plastic playground pieces.”
Canuel said the damage will cost Metro Parks between $10,000 and $12,000 to fix.
To him, it hurts even more because of the work Metro Parks has done to improve Wyandotte Park over the last decade. In the past eight to 10 years, Canuel said the city has spent around $1 million to improve the playground, install a spray ground, renovate the pickle ball courts and cover the old pool with soccer turf.
The improvements have transformed Wyandotte Park into one of the city’s most frequently used parks.
“What they don’t understand is how many other people it actually affects,” Canuel said. “This is a neighborhood park and on a nice, warm day this park is packed. Playground, spray ground, there’s untold amount of people that use this park and to do something like this is just terrible.”
While investigators look to find the person responsible, neighbors who live near the park told WAVE 3 News they were frustrated by what happened and confused why someone would do that.
“It’s sad and it makes you angry, and why, why would you do that to a place where kids play?” Joey Vowels said. “Like, the kids [haven’t] done nothing to you, why are going to set their stuff on fire?”
Canuel said lack of video evidence makes it hard to find the perpetrator. However, if they do, Vowels has a message for whoever it was.
“Why’d you do it,” she said. “Come fix it. Do something to make it right.”
LMPD is asking anyone with information on this incident to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
