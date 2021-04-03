18-year-old shot and killed in Parkland neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood Saturday morning has been identified by officials.
Michael Bass Jr., 18, from Louisville, died due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LMPD said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of West Kentucky Street.
Officers arrived and found one victim, later identified as Bass, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is currently handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
