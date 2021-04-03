Louisville church leader explains why doors will stay closed until August

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Krystal Goodner with St. Stephen Church sat down with WAVE 3 News last March and took calls on a local radio station to ask people if they still planned on attending church after Governor Andy Beshear suggested faith leaders close their doors.
At the time, St. Stephen Church was choosing to keep its doors open, but Goodner said that changed very quickly.
“When I did the interview, that was still the early days of COVID,” Goodner said. “We didn’t know everything. We didn’t know much about the virus — everyone was still learning.”
A couple of weeks after choosing to continue with in-person services, the church closed its doors for the safety of the congregation.
More than a year later, even ahead of Easter Sunday, those doors will remain closed with plans of reopening on Aug. 1.
“With St. Stephen being such a large congregation, more than 10,000 people on the roll, that’s not an easy process,” Goodner explained.
The church will welcome its congregation back in phases, and doors will be open to leadership first, then auxiliary members, then everyone else.
Until then, online services will continue, Goodner said Easter services will begin online at 9:30 a.m.
