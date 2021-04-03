Louisville teen survives COVID, weighs vaccination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ”I’m just glad to be out of the hospital and well,” Taylor Crites, 17, shared with WAVE 3 News on Friday.
Just a few months ago, the teen laid in a hospital bed fighting for her life. The teen explained she still gets heart palpitations at least twice a day due to underlying heart issues, but COVID-19 left her with another battle to fight: MIS-C, an inflammatory syndrome that affects children. It causes the body to work overtime on the organs.
”We actually had to take her to the hospital. She texted me ‘I felt like I was going to black out and my heart is racing,’” Janelle Bardon, Crites’ mother, said.
The 17-year old said she’s ready to get the vaccine but doesn’t plan on signing up to get it when she becomes eligible on Monday.
”My parents want us to wait a little bit so there’s more research done on it,” Crites said.
Bardon, who is a nurse, said her daughter’s issues with COVID and MIS-C are unique. Bardon says her daughter’s health is still fragile, and she doesn’t want her hospitalized again.
”We happen to be ones scarred from her COVID experience,” Bardon said. “There’s also to weigh on the other side, with the new strains circulating, could she catch a new strain and be in a worse position.”
Bardon said she’s going to wait a couple months to see vaccination data to see if her daughter will be OK if she takes the vaccine.
Crites said she is staying busy by working at her part-time job and staying active, so she’s stronger to fight anything that may come her way.s
