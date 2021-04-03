UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Wilmington mass shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people have been killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a house party near 7th and Kidder Streets in Wilmington. N.C, according to Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams.
The shootings happened at 718 Kidder St. around midnight. Williams says they do not yet have any suspects or motive for the shooting.
Police have released the names of the victims. 22-year-old Zieyah Wade, 21-year old Shamir Jones, and a 16-year-old female (who’s name is being withheld due to her age) were killed in the shooting early Saturday morning. Keyshawn James (21), Zykeria Crawford (19), Valery Orelus (18), and Zymiryon Atkins (18), were injured during the incident but survived. They are being treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center
“In my more than two decades as a prosecutor this is one of the worst crimes we have ever had in the Port City,” says District Attorney Ben David. “The community’s unimaginable grief must be met with an equal commitment to get justice for all of the victims in this case.”
Jessica Williams, the Wilmington Police Department’s Public Affairs Officer, says all other details of the shooting are still under investigation at this time, noting that detectives recovered several firearms at the scene
