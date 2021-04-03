Nelson County officials seeking missing man last seen Sunday

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing man last seen March 28.
James L. Bickett Jr., 31, was last seen Sunday night at his residence in the St. Thomas area, according to a Facebook post.
Bickett is listed as 6 foot 6 inches, 185 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes, and drives a red 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 348-1840.
