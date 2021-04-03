Nelson County officials seeking missing man last seen Sunday

Nelson County officials seeking missing man last seen Sunday
James L. Bickett Jr., 31, was last seen Sunday night at his residence in the St. Thomas area, according to a Facebook post. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | April 3, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 4:13 PM

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing man last seen March 28.

James L. Bickett Jr., 31, was last seen Sunday night at his residence in the St. Thomas area, according to a Facebook post.

‼️‼️Missing person‼️‼️ James L Bickett Jr 40 years old. 6ft 6 185 lbs short brown hair and hazel eyes. last seen the...

Posted by Nelson County Sheriff's Office, KY on Saturday, April 3, 2021

Bickett is listed as 6 foot 6 inches, 185 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes, and drives a red 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 348-1840.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.