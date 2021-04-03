Standoff on 23rd and West Broadway ends with burglary suspect in custody, police confirm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A standoff with police and a barricaded subject lasting multiple hours Saturday morning ended with one man in custody, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed officers were called to the 2300 block of West Broadway around 5:45 a.m. Saturday for a burglary in progress.
The man inside refused to exit the building, according to Smiley, barricading himself alone in the building while SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team were called for assistance.
After about six hours, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being questioned by police, with charges currently pending.
This story may be updated.
