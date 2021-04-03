Woman arrested for murder-2nd degree in Trumann

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann woman is facing a murder-2nd degree and DWI charges after police say she backed over her mother with a vehicle Thursday.
Kimberly Coulter, 56, of Trumann was arrested Friday in the case, according to Trumann Police Chief Jon Redman.
Officers went to a call Thursday about a person being struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of Speedway Street. Officers later found out Coulter was intoxicated when the incident happened, Redman said.
Coulter’s mother, Linda McDaniel, later died, Redman said.
In addition to the murder and DWI charges, Coulter also faces a refusal to submit to a blood alcohol test charge.
Coulter was booked into the Poinsett County jail Saturday morning and is awaiting a probable cause hearing, likely on Monday, April 5, Redman said.
