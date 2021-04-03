25-year-old LMPD officer dies 3 weeks after promotion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - He was only 25 years old, but Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Hassan Hassan is being remembered for his commitment and love for the community and his peers after his sudden death on Friday.
Hassan suffered a medical emergency while off duty, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed, and he died after being rushed to a Louisville hospital where staff tried to save his life.
Smiley said Hassan joined the department last June and was promoted to officer three weeks ago on Feb. 12.
He worked in the LMPD Fourth Division.
“Officer Hassan’s service, commitment and dedication to our profession will remain a testament to his personal strength,” Smiley said in a statement. “Officer Hassan worked in the Fourth Division where he was dedicated to the community and embraced by his peers during his short time there.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.