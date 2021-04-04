Baptist Health Louisville dresses babies up for Easter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The team at Baptist Health Louisville helped their little ones celebrate Easter Sunday by dressing them up for the holiday.
The babies enjoyed Easter the best way they know how, spending time napping in a cozy Easter basket decorated by Baptist Health Louisville staff.
Each child was dressed up in spring colors and awaited a visit from the Easter Bunny with stuffed egg and carrot toys.
Pictures provided by the Baptist Health Louisville team can be seen here:
