Essential Quality, Rock Your World, and Boubonic win key Kentucky Derby preps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday was Super Saturday for Kentucky Derby preps as trio of races were contested at Keeneland, Santa Anita, and Aqueduct.
In Lexington, Essential Quality remained undefeated as he held off Highly Regarded by a neck to capture the Blue Grass Stakes. Last year’s 2-year-old champ, Essential Quality made it two-for-two on the track this year.
Last month, he also took the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park. After the Blue Grass, winning trainer, Brad Cox said he thought Essential Quality probably needed a tough race and that’s how the mile and eight Blue Grass played out.
In California, lightly-raced Rock Your World took the lead soon out of the gate and held on to take the Santa Anita Derby by just over four lengths over favored Medina Spirit, This marked Rock Your World’s first race on dirt and only his third start overall. The winner earned 100 Derby points and is safely in the field.
In New York, the Wood Memorial was memorable indeed as 72-1 longshot, Bourbonic, came from last to first to punch his ticket to Louisville. The winner is trained by Todd Pletcher, whose other runner in the race, Dynamic One, finished second. Pletcher expects both to be Kentucky Derby-bound.
