Fourth Street Live! hosts hiring event to fill over 100 positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fourth Street Live! is looking to fill over 100 positions within the popular dining and entertainment hotspot in downtown Louisville.
A hiring event will be held Tuesday, April 6 through Thursday, April 8 for various positions from entry level all the way to management positions.
Available positions include servers, kitchen staff, bartenders, promotional staff, entertainers and more. The venue says team members will receive competitive wages, flexible schedules and several career advancement opportunities.
The event will be open to the public, with recruiters and hiring managers on location to interview candidates for full-time and part-time positions.
Applicants who are interested should apply online prior to the event or bring a smartphone device equipped with a QR code reader to participate.
The hiring event will run Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check-in for the event will take place at the common area in front of The Sports & Social Club.
More details and list of all job openings can be found here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.