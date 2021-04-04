Got a vaccination card? Here’s what you can do with it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WKYT) - More people are getting vaccinated, so what do you do with that card that you are given by the provider?
The vaccination card that you get is relatively small so it could be easy to misplace. It’s definitely something you will want to hold on to.
Some businesses like Staples and Office Depot have offered to laminate those cards for free. One Lexington doctor tells our sister station WKYT that’s not necessarily a bad idea, with a catch.
Wait to laminate it before you’ve gotten your second dose if you are getting a vaccine that needs two doses. Also, there is a possibility there may need to be new entries on that card, but those studies are still happening.
“I do think it’s possible there may be a need for booster vaccinations down the road,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Aaron Grubbs said. “We don’t know sort of the length of immunity yet.”
It’s a good idea to take a photo of your card, front and back. The back of the card says you will need to bring the card to every vaccination or medical visit.
If you lose your card, go back to where you were vaccinated and you should be able to get it replaced. You can also check with your local health department or state immunization registry.
