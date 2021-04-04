Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 952 new cases, no new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Easter Sunday on newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
Sunday’s report confirmed an additional 952 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana were confirmed by the health department, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 690,910.
There were no deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Indiana Sunday, according to the ISDH. Total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 12,667.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 4,618 individuals have been tested and 21,504 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 3,277,052 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 9,029,487 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at 4.1 percent for all tests administered.
So far, 1,241,513 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, with a total of 3,007,980 doses administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 52,581 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 9,247 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 657,299, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 95.4 percent Sunday.
