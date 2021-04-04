LMPD: Two injured in Newburg neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the shooting was reported near the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived and were unable to locate any victims at the location. However, a short time later, two adult men had been taken to Audobon Hospital privately to be treated for gunshot wounds sustained where the shooting occurred.
The men were stabilized and sent to University Hospital for additional treatment. According to LMPD, the two men are expected to survive.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
