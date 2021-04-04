Man shot and killed at Shively business identified by officials

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot and killed at a Shively business March 26 has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Savon Murphey, 20, from Louisville, died due to his injuries sustained from gunshot wounds according to the deputy coroner.
Shively Police Department reported to the shooting at Crums Lane and Park Row Drive in front of the Wing Station the evening of March 26.
Officers arrived and found two victims that had been shot. A 20-year-old man, later identified as Murphy, had been shot multiple times and was sent to the hospital where he later died.
Police also found a 16-year-old girl on Park Row Drive who had also been shot near the business. She was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
Sergeant Patrick Allen with Shively PD said early investigation revealed two male customers were arguing within the restaurant before the shooting occurred. Police said the two victims were believed to be shot at the location.
