Man killed in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died after being shot Sunday evening.
Police said the shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Dr. W. J. Hodge Street and West Madison Street Sunday.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers arrived and found one man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to University Hospital.
He later died from his injuries.
LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
