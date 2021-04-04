Panthers season ends as Highlands captures Boys Sweet 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown ran into a buzzsaw in the Boys Sweet 16 title game at Rupp Arena on Saturday night. Highlands knocked down 10 three points enroute to a convincing 79-60 victory over the Panthers.
E’town, which had defeated Ballard in the morning’s semifinal round 69-53, fell behind in the first quarter as the Bluebirds led 23-13 after the first quarter, then 47-26 at halftime. Highlands had too much fire power and maintained control in the second half.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Camden Willliams who tallied 17. Teammate Alandre Murphy contributed 13 points as Elizabethtown finishes the campaign at 22 and 3.
Highlands’ San Vinson chalked up a game-high 20 points and was named the tourney’s MVP. The Bluebirds wound up 30-4 on the season.
