Park Hill shooting sends two to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police were sent to the intersection of South 17th Street and West Ormsby Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Two adult victims were found by officers, one man and one woman, who had been shot at the location. Smiley said both were conscious and alert while being sent to University Hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.