Silver Creek tops Leo 50-49 to take 3A crown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the Dragons of Silver Creek held off Leo, 50-49, to capture their second state championship in three seasons.
The Dragons led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter but Leo stormed back to trim Silver Creek’s lead to 48-47 with :41 seconds to play.
In the closing seconds, Leo had the final possession down 50-47. They scored on a layup instead of trying for the three pointer, and the clock ran out with the Dragons clinging to that one point advantatge.
Kooper Jacobi led the winners with a double-double of 18 points and 18 rebounds, while teammate Trey Kaufman-Renn added 13 points and 10 boards.
Silver Creek boys’ championship along with their girls’ recent title, was monumental as Silver Creek became only the third school in Indiana history to capture both of those crowns in a single season.
