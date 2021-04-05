Cameron’s anti-trafficking campaign highlights signs of predator grooming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Are they good for your kids?”
It’s the question Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking parents and caregivers in April during Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Cameron announced the launch of a new sexual abuse prevention campaign called “Are They Good for Your Kids?” on Monday, pressing guardians to think hard about the adults their children spend time with.
The campaign was launched in partnership with Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky and gives tips for parents to recognize predator grooming before it leads to abuse.
Monday, Cameron highlighted a disturbing trafficking instance in Western Kentucky involving a teenage girl.
“A male human trafficker targeted and groomed a young female teenager online,” Cameron said. “The trafficker approached the parent of a youth and stated he was the dad of a friend and was picking up the girl to take her on vacation with him and his daughter.”
Cameron said the man, who is 20 years older than he pretended to be online, picked up the girl, took her across state lines, and trafficked her. She trusted him after extensive online grooming.
The “Are They Good for Your Kids?” ads will be posted on TARC buses and on social media.
