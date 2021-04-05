Fire crews working large structure fire in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire departments are on scene to extinguish a large structure fire in the Buechel neighborhood Monday afternoon.
MetroSafe confirmed reports came in for a condo building fire at the 3500 block of Lodge Lane around 2:03 p.m.
According to Jordan Yuodis with Jefferson County Fire, several departments were called to the scene, including Jeffersontown Fire, Buechel Fire, and Okolona Fire. A total of 35 firefighters worked for 30 minutes to extinguish blazes within the one building.
No injuries have been reported and everyone within the building made it out OK. One dog was rescued from the building.
The cause of the fire was started by mulch next to the condo building. Yuodis said six units were affected, and 10 to 15 residents have been displaced. They are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.