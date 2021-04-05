FORECAST: Dry and warm Tuesday; storms Wednesday night

- WARMTH: The city will average with highs of 80-82° through Wednesday
- THUNDERSTORMS: First chance returns late Wednesday night into Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will move in tonight as temperatures only drop into the 50s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday is a warm and breezy day with highs close to 80 degrees! Expect just a few clouds in the sky during our dry Tuesday afternoon.
We’ll stay mild Tuesday night thanks to a few clouds and a continued wind out of the south. Expect low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s by Wednesday morning.
For Wednesday afternoon we’ll watch for a few scattered storms in the afternoon, with a better chance of rain arriving Wednesday night as the leftovers of stronger storms out west move in. High temperatures will surge into the lower 80s during the day.
A cold front sweeps through early on Thursday with some showers and storms. Temperatures won’t drop much behind this front with highs remaining in the 70s for Friday. Another storm system rolls our way on Saturday with another chance for rain and some storms.
