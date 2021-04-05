Goode Morning Weather Blog 4/5

Nice and warm the next few days with dry weather holding for today and Tuesday for sure. Wednesday will start to carry a small daytime chance with chances ramping up later Wednesday Night into Thursday.
We’ll need to watch midday Thursday for some re-development of thunderstorms but unfortunately we won’t know if that will materialize until Thursday Morning itself. So stay tuned for updates!
The video breaks down the setup in more detail!
