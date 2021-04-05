Gov. Beshear: Domestic travel recommendations loosened for fully vaccinated Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear presented updates Monday on the state’s continued efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and bring vaccines to more Kentuckians who wish to receive them.
Beshear reminded Kentuckians that starting Monday, anyone 16 and older can now sign up for a vaccine appointment in the commonwealth. This date is nearly a month before President Biden’s recommendation to open up appointment eligibility to everyone.
Vaccine appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be obtained by those 16 and older, residents 18 and older can also sign up to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We really need you to get the vaccine,” Beshear said. “And right now, if you’re 16 and up, you can probably get it this week. You can certainly get it over the next couple of weeks.”
In accordance with the CDC’s latest guidance on fully vaccinated individuals, Kentucky is no longer prohibiting or advising against domestic travel Beshear said. However, individuals who are not fully vaccinated are still not recommended to engage in non-essential travel.
On Easter Sunday, Kentucky reported 299 additional cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths due to COVID-19. Nine deaths were also added from the state audit. The positivity rate reported as of Sunday was 2.89%.
At the end of last week, Beshear said Kentucky is no longer on a decline, breaking a streak of 11 straight weeks of case numbers declining week to week.
The governor said Monday’s totals could possibly be affected due to the holiday weekend.
Monday’s report confirmed an additional 110 cases of COVID in the commonwealth. The total number of cases reported within the commonwealth since the pandemic began is now 429,511.
Four additional deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, with another four deaths confirmed from the state audit. A total of 6,171 Kentuckians have died due to the virus as of Monday.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now at 2.9 percent.
In vaccination updates, 1,438,557 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose as of Monday.
An executive order was also signed Monday, creating the “Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Fraud Detection and Prevention Task Force.” The task force will look into prosecute and recover stolen funds related to unemployment fraud, and to help discover vulnerabilities within the system.
Other information provided in Monday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 353
- Patients currently in ICU : 97
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 46
- Long-term care facilities: 1 new resident case, 3 new staff cases, no new deaths.
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
