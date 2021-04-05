GRAPHIC: Tilly, neglected puppy rescued in Southern Indiana, has died

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A neglected puppy that was recently rescued by the Southern Indiana Animal Rescue has died over the weekend.
The shelter posted over the weekend that Tilly, a pit bull mix that was only 12 weeks old, died after dealing with multiple infections and a severe skin condition.
“With the heaviest of broken hearts I have to share that little Tilly couldn’t fight anymore,” the post reads. “Her little body had had enough. She’s no longer suffering and left this world knowing she was loved.”
Tilly and Glory were both found last Tuesday by a man in New Albany on his porch. He contacted the Southern Indiana Animal Rescue, where they were taken in and cared for by an organization member.
Veterinarians said the puppies had infections, intestinal worms and lesions covering their bodes, and a skin condition that left their bodies covered in scabs.
Glory is still receiving care from the Southern Indiana Animal Rescue, who is asking for donations as they nurse the puppy back to health. Information on how to donate can be found on their website.
