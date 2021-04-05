‘I’ve never heard that much gunfire’: Preston Highway shootout caught on doorbell camera

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested three people in connection to a shooting near Audubon Park.
Jaylen Cooper, 24, and two juveniles were arrested Saturday for their involvement in a shooting at the intersection of Preston Highway and Hess Lane.
The arrest documentation states surveillance video near the scene showed Cooper holding a handgun just after the shooting happened.
Cooper was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property.
Nobody was injured in the shooting.
The audio of the incident was captured on Amber Kelman’s Ring doorbell camera.
“Yeah, it was kind of, I mean, I’ve never heard that much gunfire ever in my life,” Kelman said. “You hear the occasional pop somewhere in the area or in the distance, but nothing like that. I’ve never heard anything like that before.”
Kelman had just left her home to run an errand, activating her doorbell camera. The footage shows a white vehicle speed past her car. Roughly 12 seconds later, the sound of gunfire can be heard. Before the camera stops recording, dozens of shots can be heard.
She told WAVE 3 News her husband called her to tell her what happened.
“We have two kids and normally they’re out here playing or riding bikes, and to know that they were inside, they were OK, nothing happened made me feel a little bit better,” Kelman said.
Billy Birk also heard the shots ring out from his driveway.
He said he grabbed his bike and pedaled to the corner of the block to see what happened.
“People are running around, and there was probably seven cop cars,” Birk said. “They were all converging. They were all coming in. And it was chaos, because who thinks that’s going to happen?”
On Monday, remnants of the madness were still in plain sight.
Several shell casings were still lying on the ground.
The front window of the AutoZone on Preston Highway was boarded up after being pierced by a bullet.
That bullet almost hit manager Kendra Haysley, who was assisting a customer at the time.
Haysley said she’s still shocked nobody was caught in the crossfire.
“That I’m thankful for,” Haysley said. “Like, I’ve said to others, ‘I’m glad that they didn’t have good aim, since that was the case.’ I mean, if they had good aim, who knows how many people would’ve been injured, or killed for that matter.”
Despite the scare, Kelman told WAVE 3 News she and her family will not make drastic changes to their day-to-day lives.
“We’re still going to continue to live our lives,” Kelman said. “We’re not going to stay in just because something happened. Maybe we’ll just be a little more aware of what’s going on around us.”
