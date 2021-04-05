5K planned in honor of Louisville photographer killed during protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Community members are preserving the legacy of Jefferson Square Square Park photographer who was shot and killed during protests in June 2020.
Building Equal Bridges – The Tyler Gerth Foundation has announced plans for the inaugural Tyler Gerth 5K, which will happen at the Big Four Lawn on June 26 on the anniversary of Gerth’s death.
The 27-year-old had been active in the social justice protests in Louisville last summer, using his camera to document what happened in the weeks and months after Breonna Taylor’s death.
Money raised will be used to continue Gerth’s mission of creating a more equitable world for the next generation.
“Tyler believed in creating a future in which his nieces and nephews wouldn’t have to deal with the racism and division that so many generations have witnessed in this country,” Joe Gerth said in a statement. “Building Equal Bridges is committed to that goal.”
The race starts at 9 a.m. on June 26; tickets for participants are $30 if purchased before April 20 and $35 if purchased after that date.
