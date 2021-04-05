Kentuckians 16 and up eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

“It’s a tough decision for parents when you know it’s the right thing for your kids, and then your kids turn around and say ‘No, I don’t want to get it,’” Fitzgerald said. “That was the hardest thing for my wife and I to overcome and really had to work with my son to try to get him to come around and quell his fears with that. Certainly, we weren’t going to make him get the vaccine, though we strongly encouraged it,” he added. “Ultimately (my son) just came around and decided he was going to get it.”