LMPD: Man killed in Russell neighborhood shooting, investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been killed in a shooting located in the Russell neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to the 2200 block of Magazine Street around 2:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man within an alleyway who had been shot. Mitchell said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
