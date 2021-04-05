Local industries discuss bringing folks back to the office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a year of working from home, more people are returning to the office now that they are vaccinated.
From attorneys to bankers and insurance brokers, all sorts of industries are testing out re-entry.
“Our staff wanted to come back a year ago when we first sent them home,” said Attorney Cara Stigger.
Stigger said she just brought her entire staff of 21 employees from home into the office and she’s not alone.
“Some of the bigger firms have opened up their doors and they’re back,” Stigger said.
While Stigger said her office is functioning as normal as possible, she also says she’s looking forward to days in the courtroom again.
“The judges I’ve working with are eager they’re cooperating, and they are getting us back on the docket and we will see what it looks like when we actually get into the courtroom,” Stigger said.
Some of Louisville’s skyscrapers will once again be bustling again as companies plan for reentry.
“About 65 percent of our employees remain working remotely,” said John Rippy, risk officer at Republic Bank.
Rippy said while there is not a date yet, plans are in the works to return some employees to their downtown office again.
“I don’t think it’s going to look pre-COVID. First of all, we don’t have a date set. Most people haven’t set a date as you said. We’d love to say it’s going to be sometime in June or July,” Rippy said.
Rippy said for some employees there will be an option to continue working from home.
WAVE 3 News also reached out to Humana for their plans on bringing staff back into the office. In a provided statement, they said there is no timeline as to when employees will return.
